@DarylTractor wrote:

Thick-headed media on every channel still completely gobsmacked that people voted for Labor “despite all the lockdowns”. There was a pandemic. We didn’t have mobile mortuaries, mass graves, mass cremations, or bodies thrown in rivers. Get some perspective. #VicVotes2022 pic.twitter.com/2cYn8IGhmj— Daryl Maguire’s tractor (@DarylTractor) November 26, 2022

— Daryl Maguire’s tractor (@DarylTractor) November 26, 2022