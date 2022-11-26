@BashirAhmaad wrote :

The Progressive train; if you’re not onboard yet, try to get in even from the last entrance at the extreme back. The Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, is our final destination, with stops in the 36 states of the Federation. pic.twitter.com/i2R0hcoyXI— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 26, 2022