@BashirAhmaad wrote :

Hundreds of thousands supporters of our candidate Asiwaju Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima turn up at their presidential campaign rally at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos. pic.twitter.com/AT6gGr8mgV— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 26, 2022