@AderonkeW wrote : On Saturday, Tinubu was in Delta State Monday – Abuja Tuesday – Bauchi and Gombe respectively Wednesday and Thursday – he dominated Ebonyi Today Friday, he was in Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta again. Lagos is Tomorrow The gullible said he is sick Other candidates are tired

@AderonkeW wrote :
On Saturday, Tinubu was in Delta StateMonday – AbujaTuesday – Bauchi and Gombe respectively Wednesday and Thursday – he dominated EbonyiToday Friday, he was in Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta again.Lagos is Tomorrow The gullible said he is sick Other candidates are tired pic.twitter.com/FUHuz6nlBV— Arabinrin Aderonke (@AderonkeW) November 25, 2022
