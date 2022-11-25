@UtaziJay wrote :

Yesterday Peter Obi was in Owerri, Awka, Enugu and Benin.Today, he’s been in Calabar, Bayelsa, he’s in Enugu now and will be in Lagos shortly.The job requires physical and mental energy. We have to vote in a president who has the energy!Nigerians, vote wisely! pic.twitter.com/ZhYPIebdJM— ChudeeTheNerd Jay (@UtaziJay) November 25, 2022

Yesterday Peter Obi was in Owerri, Awka, Enugu and Benin.

Today, he’s been in Calabar, Bayelsa, he’s in Enugu now and will be in Lagos shortly.

The job requires physical and mental energy. We have to vote in a president who has the energy!

Nigerians, vote wisely! pic.twitter.com/ZhYPIebdJM

— ChudeeTheNerd Jay (@UtaziJay) November 25, 2022