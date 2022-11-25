@UgonnaMario wrote :

CATHOLIC PRIEST KIDNAPPED Rev Fr Peter Abang Ochang, a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Ogoja abducted between Makurdi and Lafia yesterday on his way to Abuja yesterday. He is the Priest In Charge of RCM Alok.The Kidnappers demands 30M Please pray for his quick release. pic.twitter.com/29VyTzZEIY— 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 (@UgonnaMario) November 25, 2022

CATHOLIC PRIEST KIDNAPPED

Rev Fr Peter Abang Ochang, a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Ogoja abducted between Makurdi and Lafia yesterday on his way to Abuja yesterday.

He is the Priest In Charge of RCM Alok.

The Kidnappers demands 30M

Please pray for his quick release. pic.twitter.com/29VyTzZEIY

— 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 (@UgonnaMario) November 25, 2022