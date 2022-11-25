@channelstv wrote : –
Tinubu is relying on people that are unreliable. He will not get 25 percent in all the Hausa-Fulani states. Now that he has sidelined the Christians, he will lose Adamawa, Benue, etc. He can't even count on the Yoruba votes. – Babachir Lawal, ex-SGF
#PoliticsToday
#PoliticsToday
#CTVTweets
Tinubu is relying on people that are unreliable. He will not get 25 percent in all the Hausa-Fulani states. Now that he has sidelined the Christians, he will lose Adamawa, Benue, etc. He can't even count on the Yoruba votes. – Babachir Lawal, ex-SGF#PoliticsToday#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/fNvgLKqJ3d
— Channels Television (@channelstv) November 24, 2022
_________________