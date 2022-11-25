@channelstv wrote : –

Tinubu helped transform Lagos State from a junkyard to one of the biggest economies in the world, says Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo.#CTVTweets@SunriseDailyNow pic.twitter.com/gwhYOWwREy— Channels Television (@channelstv) November 25, 2022

Tinubu helped transform Lagos State from a junkyard to one of the biggest economies in the world, says Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo.#CTVTweets@SunriseDailyNow pic.twitter.com/gwhYOWwREy — Channels Television (@channelstv) November 25, 2022

_________________