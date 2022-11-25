@TheNonye wrote :

PLEASE READ;This is my classmate from Uni, Ehi. She was posted to Sokoto state for NYSC camp. On her way back to Delta state for redeployment, she was kidnapped along side others. The kidnappers are asking for 20m. Please help in any way you can, thank you.Pls RT. pic.twitter.com/IqJDJqz0Hz— Nonye Billions$ (@TheNonye) November 25, 2022

— Nonye Billions$ (@TheNonye) November 25, 2022