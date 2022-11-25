@Brightgoldenboy wrote : –

The Command on 23/11/2022 arrested five fake EFCC operatives whose anticidents led to the “END EFCC” PROTEST in Delta. They are, (1) Prince Allison ‘m’ age 29yrs, who claimed to be an EFCC contract staff in Portharcourt, (2) George Chisom Onyeweagu ‘m’ 29yrs resident in Owerri, pic.twitter.com/tArlMffJJI— DSP Bright Edafe PPRO DELTA STATE (@Brightgoldenboy) November 25, 2022