@Jessehallidaygi wrote : –

The arrogance of Bola Tinubu is why he felt out with Babachir Lawal, Tinubu thinks he is god, he is even trying to play god, But we all know President Peter Obi will win in 2023 – Kenneth Okonkwo Abia • So Tinubu • Donald Duke pic.twitter.com/P0Y5HGXv3e— Arch Angel Jesse 🍥 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 🇯🇴 (@Jessehallidaygi) November 24, 2022

The arrogance of Bola Tinubu is why he felt out with Babachir Lawal, Tinubu thinks he is god, he is even trying to play god, But we all know President Peter Obi will win in 2023 – Kenneth Okonkwo Abia • So Tinubu • Donald Duke pic.twitter.com/P0Y5HGXv3e — Arch Angel Jesse 🍥 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 🇯🇴 (@Jessehallidaygi) November 24, 2022

_________________