@naphiisa wrote : A CALL FOR HELP A CALL TO BE SAVED Sharifa E. Muhammed and her mom got kidnapped at Kogi state on their way to Edo state for her cousin’s wedding on the 24th November. We’ve been able to get across to the kidnappers and they placed a sum of 20M for ransom . She’s asking us to

@naphiisa wrote :

A CALL FOR HELP A CALL TO BE SAVEDSharifa E. Muhammed and her mom got kidnapped at Kogi state on their way to Edo state for her cousin’s wedding on the 24th November. We’ve been able to get across to the kidnappers and they placed a sum of 20M for ransom . She’s asking us to pic.twitter.com/G1EFJOaB4m— PURE BLISS 💙 (@naphiisa) November 25, 2022