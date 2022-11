@MobilePunch wrote : PHOTOS: Gunmen Kill Three Policemen In Rivers Three policemen have been killed by gunmen during a suspected kidnapping incident on Rumuokoro flyover in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. According to reports, the incident happened on Thursday.

@MobilePunch wrote :

PHOTOS: Gunmen Kill Three Policemen In RiversThree policemen have been killed by gunmen during a suspected kidnapping incident on Rumuokoro flyover in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.According to reports, the incident happened on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/8yTqRxegG8— Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) November 25, 2022

