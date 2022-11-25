@Kokination1 wrote :

Good evening everyone, this is Ehi, She attended Nigerian Law School Yenagoa campus, she was posted to Sokoto for NYSC but she relocated to Delta and was kidnapped on her way to Delta.Let’s make this trend so the authorities will come to her aid ASAP.#NYSC #FIFAWorldCup #NANCY pic.twitter.com/NsDF9ovCSX— Kokination (@Kokination1) November 25, 2022