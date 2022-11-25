@InibeheEffiong wrote :
This is the silly and nonsensical statement put out by the Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State in response to the anger expressed by the public on the 13% derivation fund arrears received from the federal government pic.twitter.com/3ks2p8pDfX— Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) November 25, 2022
