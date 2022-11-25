@Harwohyehmi1 wrote :

I saw Videos from the International students Day at Cultural center yesterday and I must confess, the turn out was low, they’re pointers that students in Ogun are also Tired, everyone wants ITURA! The student Friendly Governor was Absent yesterday again 🤡. https://t.co/B9zjgQQPod— Oluwabunmi Michael Awoyemi🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Harwohyehmi1) November 25, 2022

