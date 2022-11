@GoziconC wrote : Ladies and Gentlemen, meet the NNS ANDONI, the Nigerian Navy’s first ever locally built Seaward Defence Boat (SDB1) Built and Assembled by Naval Dockyard Limited located in Victoria Island Lagos. 👏 👏 👏 We will continue to SUPPORT OUR TROOPS!

@GoziconC wrote :

Ladies and Gentlemen, meet the NNS ANDONI, the Nigerian Navyโ€™s first ever locally built Seaward Defence Boat (SDB1) Built and Assembled by Naval Dockyard Limited located in Victoria Island Lagos.๐Ÿ‘ ๐Ÿ‘ ๐Ÿ‘ We will continue to SUPPORT OUR TROOPS! pic.twitter.com/Xey9qSVoVQโ€” Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฌ (@GoziconC) November 25, 2022