@GoziconC wrote :
Ladies and Gentlemen, meet the NNS ANDONI, the Nigerian Navy’s first ever locally built Seaward Defence Boat (SDB1) Built and Assembled by Naval Dockyard Limited located in Victoria Island Lagos.👏 👏 👏 We will continue to SUPPORT OUR TROOPS! pic.twitter.com/Xey9qSVoVQ— Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi🇳🇬 (@GoziconC) November 25, 2022
Ladies and Gentlemen, meet the NNS ANDONI, the Nigerian Navy’s first ever locally built Seaward Defence Boat (SDB1)
Built and Assembled by Naval Dockyard Limited located in Victoria Island Lagos.
👏 👏 👏
We will continue to SUPPORT OUR TROOPS! pic.twitter.com/Xey9qSVoVQ
— Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi🇳🇬 (@GoziconC) November 25, 2022
_________________