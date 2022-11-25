@GovernorIkpeazu wrote :

The huge turnout at Abia PDP campaign flagoff in Umuahia today excites me; it’s a testament to our sustained efforts at serving our people with humility & respect despite all odds. Abia will remain the winner & God alone shall take all the glory. We’ll continue to make progress pic.twitter.com/uCNVby0Yom— Okezie Ikpeazu (@GovernorIkpeazu) November 24, 2022

The huge turnout at Abia PDP campaign flagoff in Umuahia today excites me; it's a testament to our sustained efforts at serving our people with humility & respect despite all odds. Abia will remain the winner & God alone shall take all the glory. We'll continue to make progress pic.twitter.com/uCNVby0Yom

— Okezie Ikpeazu (@GovernorIkpeazu) November 24, 2022