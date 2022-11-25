@GalileoShakure wrote :

To the people of South East. B4 you go to bed, these people are the enemies you should fight. Its called, “HOUSE HOLD ENEMIES” God has exposed them, the rest is in your hands!Deloitte Niger Delta state pic.twitter.com/I5fNrehhOM— GalileoShakure (@GalileoShakure) November 25, 2022