@Ekitipikingames wrote : LET'S RUN 250K GIVEAWAY QUICKLY 💰💰….only for active followers only All you need to do is join this link & drop your account in the comment box👇👇 FIRST 250 TO JOIN BEFORE FINISHED SHARING ❤️🤲

@Ekitipikingames wrote :

LET’S RUN 250K GIVEAWAY QUICKLY 💰💰….only for active followers onlyAll you need to do is join this link & drop your account in the comment box👇👇https://t.co/u6I2xH9lta https://t.co/u6I2xH9ltaFIRST 250 TO JOIN BEFORE FINISHED SHARING ❤️🤲 pic.twitter.com/iCYOVrogoi— Mayor of Ekiti (@Ekitipikingames) November 25, 2022

LET'S RUN 250K GIVEAWAY QUICKLY 💰💰….only for active followers only

All you need to do is join this link & drop your account in the comment box👇👇https://t.co/u6I2xH9lta https://t.co/u6I2xH9lta

FIRST 250 TO JOIN BEFORE FINISHED SHARING ❤️🤲 pic.twitter.com/iCYOVrogoi

— Mayor of Ekiti (@Ekitipikingames) November 25, 2022