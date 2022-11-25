@callmeMEJE wrote :

ANNOUNCEMENT 📣This event in ABUJA is free and open to the public!It’s going to be massive!!! 🚨Abuja vendors, grab a stand now by calling the number on the flyer.Registration for vendors closes on Tuesday 29th of December. pic.twitter.com/imgEkx2U1D— MEJE ✪ (@callmeMEJE) November 25, 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT 📣

This event in ABUJA is free and open to the public!

It's going to be massive!!! 🚨

Abuja vendors, grab a stand now by calling the number on the flyer.

Registration for vendors closes on Tuesday 29th of December. pic.twitter.com/imgEkx2U1D

— MEJE ✪ (@callmeMEJE) November 25, 2022