@BashirAhmaad wrote : President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders participated in the African Union Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification today, in Niamey, the Capital of Niger Republic. #PMBInNiger

Posted on November 25, 2022

@BashirAhmaad wrote :


President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders participated in the African Union Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification today, in Niamey, the Capital of Niger Republic. #PMBInNiger pic.twitter.com/iiXKEZ0bVo— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 25, 2022

_________________

Leave a Reply