@BashirAhmaad wrote :
President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders participated in the African Union Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification today, in Niamey, the Capital of Niger Republic. #PMBInNiger pic.twitter.com/iiXKEZ0bVo— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 25, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders participated in the African Union Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification today, in Niamey, the Capital of Niger Republic. #PMBInNiger pic.twitter.com/iiXKEZ0bVo
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 25, 2022
_________________