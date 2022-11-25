@Banigo__ wrote :

Her name is Ehi, she was kidnapped on her way from Sokoto after the just concluded Nysc camp, she redeployed to Delta state and was kidnapped on her way there, she is supposed to be called to Bar next month😭the kidnappers are asking for 20m or she will be killed @officialnyscng pic.twitter.com/AqHqmLYPVn— banigo (@Banigo__) November 25, 2022