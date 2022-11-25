@AfamDeluxo wrote :

While BAT was stuttering, making incoherent sentences & subbing Peter Obi in Gbamaturu, Peter Obi was speaking at the Shaping the Future Conference organized by Boys Champion at Enugu! pic.twitter.com/2gam80v8sr— Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) November 25, 2022