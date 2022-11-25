@247AfricanFacts wrote Flora Shaw the wife of Lord Lugard coined the name Nigeria in the year 1897. She drew inspiration from the River Niger & combined it with Area to form 'Nigeria'🇳🇬. { Thieves corrupt Kamaldeen "KGOTSO IN SA Felix Africans Buju Samba boys Swahili Nabii Stormzy racists Thuso SARB }

@247AfricanFacts wrote :

Flora Shaw the wife of Lord Lugard coined the name Nigeria in the year 1897. She drew inspiration from the River Niger & combined it with Area to form 'Nigeria'🇳🇬. pic.twitter.com/j3hym4bKDy— African Stories and History (@247AfricanFacts) November 25, 2022