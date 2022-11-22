Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to 12 years in prison for tax evasion case.

A federal judge just sentenced Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, after they were found guilty in a tax evasion case. Todd—12 years in prison plus 16 months probation. Julie— 7 years in prison, plus 16 months probation.

Both have additional probation. You’d often see their shows air after WWE Raw.

SeanRossSapp wrote : Well other than Law & Order reruns, the only other shows USA really has is The Miz’s show & the NASCAR equivalent with Austin Dillon. Both are way more popular than the Chrisley’s.

I think USA can manage if they tone down on the Law & Order reruns.

Apparently the show is part of why they’ve been cracked down on so hard, the courts saw their behavior as cocky bc they were being investigated while going on TV talking about how much money they spend all the time.

I’m assuming the crime was fraud based? I’ve never seen a single episode of their show. I always see them promoted during RAW but I always ignored it. Don’t even know what they’re famous for… same as the Kardashians. To this day, I don’t know how they became famous.

Robert Kardashian was OJ Simpson’s lawyer. His wife Kris went on to marry Olympian Caitlyn Jenner. They’re just one of those showbiz families who learned to market themselves very early on.

The fact no one knows them, or their origin of fame outside of the tv show they have says a lot about how ‘legit’ their wealth is.

Before I even bothered watching a portion of an episode, I thought Chrisley was a character played by Nick Swardson and that this show was a parody of reality shows.

? Why not? They were just sentenced. The federal system has no early realease either. They each must serve 85% of their sentences, with the only exception being a presidential pardon.

There are plenty of people to feel bad for. These two aren’t it. They literally stole 30 million dollars. didn’t even file taxes on it! They are the definition of privilege.

you could tell that something was very off with that family. i pray for their children.

How do people offer themselves up to be on national TV while committing fraud? At least keep yourselves on the DL.