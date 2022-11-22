Lifenday Breaking News 2022-11-21 22:40:08

BREAKING: Georgia Court of Appeals allows Saturday voting to continue in runoffs for US Senate. Story to come.

🚨BREAKING: Georgia Court of Appeals DENIES Republican motion to halt counties from offering early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26 for Senate runoff. Huge victory for Georgia voters, @ReverendWarnock, @DSCC, and @GeorgiaDemocrat. Proud of @EliasLawGroup team!https://t.co/sTp4b4DFT4 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 21, 2022

For Example v oters in DeKalb can now vote on Saturday , 11/26 following an order from Fulton County Superior Court. For a full list of advance voting dates, times, and locations.

How could forbidding Saturday voting possibly be framed as a vote integrity or fraud prevention tactic?

They’re not even trying to hide their voter suppression strategy anymore

It’s the weekend after a holiday. Rules say poll workers get it off. But anything for Warlock.

We aren’t the ones suing for poll workers to work a holiday weekend.

You may want to check that. My understanding is that Elias filed for the original change and SOS appealed. Elias hubris seems to be catching up to him. He’s been giving off Avenatti vibes.

I like how an election lawyer is living rent free in your head. This suit wasn’t even filed by him.

He’s done a good job. Hat tip. Just noticed a lot of parallels lately. I’d agree he’s been a step ahead of Republican lawyers.

You’d think if you think you have a strong candidate and your issues are best, you’d want as many people as possible to vote and make it as easy as possible for them.