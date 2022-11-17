Glenn Youngkin Policies: 2024 Republican Presidential Hopeful introduces a new proposed K-5 history curriculum, completely REMOVING all mention of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Lifenday Breaking News 2022-11-16 16:44:19
BREAKING: Glenn Youngkin introduces a new proposed K-5 history curriculum, completely REMOVING all mention of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
— Ethan Lynne (@ethanclynne) November 16, 2022
The proposed Standards by @GovernorVA removes MLK, Jr. from the elementary curriculum. This selective erasure of one of the most prominent people of color in American history calls into question this entire revision of the proposed Standards. #erasure https://t.co/AQaGsXt5u6 pic.twitter.com/u2zigj2aZs
— Wesley Hedgepeth (@wehedge) November 15, 2022
A silent change was made today. This is the original proposal released on Friday, November 11. pic.twitter.com/ZglsSzYXio
— Wesley Hedgepeth (@wehedge) November 17, 2022
How ironic pic.twitter.com/x4e1DZ3Xld
— Ethan Lynne (@ethanclynne) November 17, 2022
HOW IT HAPPENED
OTHER DETIALS
COMMENTS AND REACTIONS
Ethan Lynne wrote
FOLKS: it appears after being called out online they tried to silently add it back in partially today
Wesley Hedgepeth wroten
Here was the released Kindergarten K.7 Standard from Friday, November 11th — this post was not misinformation. twitter.com/wehedge/status
@ethanclyn
🚨🚨🚨he is STILL removed from the required end of year state tests for 1st & 2nd graders
SOL K.7b. However, the public needs to be aware that this last-minute half-measure still removes Martin Luther King, Jr. from the 1st-grade and 2nd-grade SOLs that have been in place for years.
Show this thread