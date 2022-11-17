Glenn Youngkin Policies: 2024 Republican Presidential Hopeful introduces a new proposed K-5 history curriculum, completely REMOVING all mention of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Posted on November 17, 2022

Lifenday Breaking News 2022-11-16 16:44:19

 BREAKING: Glenn Youngkin introduces a new proposed K-5 history curriculum, completely REMOVING all mention of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Ethan Lynne wrote
FOLKS: it appears after being called out online they tried to silently add it back in partially today

Wesley Hedgepeth wroten
Here was the released Kindergarten K.7 Standard from Friday, November 11th — this post was not misinformation. twitter.com/wehedge/status

Ethan Lynne
@ethanclyn
🚨🚨🚨he is STILL removed from the required end of year state tests for 1st & 2nd graders

SOL K.7b. However, the public needs to be aware that this last-minute half-measure still removes Martin Luther King, Jr. from the 1st-grade and 2nd-grade SOLs that have been in place for years.
