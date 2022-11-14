Idaho Students Found Dead : University of Idaho Students Found Dead.

Reports of deaths at the University of Idaho has been confirmed to be true , according to several media sources.

Four student of the institution was found to have died from what authorities are calling homicide.

The students were identified by the Moscow, Idaho, police as: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

As at the time of this reporting no one has been arrested by the police as investigation continues to determine what happened.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday night. “Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are canceled Monday, Nov. 14.” KRVS Reported.

Comments and Reactions

Sherry Ripley wrote

Prayers for these victims’ family, friends, and the University of Idaho community. Very sad and shocking

Carrie Capporelli Howard said

Condolences and prayers for all the families and friends of these young people. My heart breaks for energy one of them.

This is terribly sad!!! Extremely frightening as we think of our children off at collage. Prayers for all families involved in this tragic time.

Something strange is happening among young people when it comes to a respect for life. From the way they act to the way they vote.

Its so common now that we’re putting two horrific school shootings into the same headline. Soon we’ll be listing them daily, with commas. Wait, I know. More people need guns.

But we definitely need more semi automatic weapons floating around. We don’t even divide schools shootings by article anymore.

We haven’t heard what type of homicide happened in Idaho yet. Locals are speculating drug overdoses.

Yet some people think the solution is more guns. Guns in the hands of every teacher. Let’s arm all the students too! .

Getting a college education is a lot of effort, time consuming and can be expensive and NOW we have to worry that

We left Kansas cuz they now allow guns on-campus. My friend’s son went to the bathroom at KU and there was a gun on the sink. Someone, accidentally left the gun on the sink while he was washing his hands and forgot to take it with him.

I’m currently a Junior Journalism student at University of Nevada Reno and this saddens me to wake up for my classes and hear this news.

For all those blaming guns. Last time I checked the guns do not walk themselves to a location and fire a bullet. This maybe new to some but it takes a actual person to pull the trigger. Unfortunately it seems more ignorant people and those with violent tendencies tend to pull the trigger. We don’t have a gun problem, we have a people problem.