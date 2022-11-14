DJ Wagner Commitment: DJ Wagner has committed to the University of Kentucky.

Lifenday Breaking News 2022-11-14 20:02:18

DJ Wagner becomes the first No. 1 overall prospect to commit to Kentucky since Nerlens Noel in 2012, giving the Wildcats the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.

DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Kentucky, a source tells Lifenday. Breaking: DJ Wagner tells @PaulBiancardi he has committed to the University of Kentucky. Wagner is the No. 1 overall prospect in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2023. @SportsCenterNEXT pic.twitter.com/os4D7J8DUB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2022

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS

Reacting to this story wrote Poor kid, gonna be a one and done with no ring like the rest of them

Watson Ritchie wrote

Yeah, poor kid…about to go make millions chasing his dream. But since he’s going to UK and not your school, poor kid! Totally see your point! .

John Calipari wrote

Shocker. Hope he pulls a Shaedon Sharpe

All Things Kentucky And you guys have another NBA caliber team that will be out in the Sweet 16. Congrats on the commit. Anyone who thought anything different is out of touch with reality. he committed when he signed with Nike lol