DJ Wagner Commitment: DJ Wagner has committed to the University of Kentucky.

Posted on November 14, 2022

Lifenday Breaking News 2022-11-14 20:02:18

DJ Wagner becomes the first No. 1 overall prospect to commit to Kentucky since Nerlens Noel in 2012, giving the Wildcats the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.

DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Kentucky, a source tells Lifenday.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS

Reacting to this story wrote Poor kid, gonna be a one and done with no ring like the rest of them
Watson Ritchie wrote
Yeah, poor kid…about to go make millions chasing his dream. But since he’s going to UK and not your school, poor kid! Totally see your point! .
John Calipari wrote
Shocker. Hope he pulls a Shaedon Sharpe
All Things Kentucky

And you guys have another NBA caliber team that will be out in the Sweet 16. Congrats on the commit.

Anyone who thought anything different is out of touch with reality.

he committed when he signed with Nike lol

Calipari is one of the fewest coaches that doesn’t pay for recruitments. DJ Wagner’s dad played for Cal in Memphis, and Kareem Watkins plays for KY, and Kareem is DJ’s step-brother.

Watch he flame out not enough basketballs for him and dillingham and right now dillingham is the more polished player. Bj Boston vibes.

As a National Title contender coach, sure. As a guy who preps his dudes for the NBA, he’s one of the better ones.·

for going back to school and becoming the greatest two sport athlete since
Now Kentucky be getting hell a top recruits and still be ass

This is a CLASS we are bringing in…

