Video : NgLabour flag becomes the first ever Nigerian political party flag to reach the highest mountain in Africa “Mountain Kilimanjaro”.

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.

Peter Obi and the Labour Party supporters are everywhere all across the globe.

Peter Obi supporters in Tanzania took the Labour Party flag to Africa’s highest mountain. According to the following statements posted on social media.



Breaking News! @NgLabour flag becomes the first ever Nigerian political party flag to reach the highest mountain in Africa “Mountain Kilimanjaro” through A tanzania based Obidient @OGersh who decided to take this love to another level. Now, the revolution is clear. #POisComing Breaking News!@NgLabour flag becomes the first ever Nigerian political party flag to reach the highest mountain in Africa “Mountain Kilimanjaro” through A tanzania based Obidient @OGersh who decided to take this love to another level. Now, the revolution is clear. #POisComing pic.twitter.com/WS2QMstHx6 — Chinaza #PeterObi-HypeMan Ⓜ️ (@MuchTalksBlog1) October 25, 2022

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

2022-10-25 22:51:21

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Reddit

Pinterest



Telegram

WhatsApp



