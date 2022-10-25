World Richest man, Elon Musk , is set to buy twitter this coming friday.

It’s confirmed that Elon Musk will own twitter.

The world richest man is going to be the new owner of social media giant Twitter, according to the following reports by Reuters.

BREAKING: Elon Musk notifies co-investors to prepare to fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter by Friday, sources tell @Reuters pic.twitter.com/uZcrZkqpDI

