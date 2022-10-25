What Did Kanye West Say About Adidas – Kanye Anti Semitic Comments About Jews

Kanye West is finding out the hard way that he is in fact, not white, and he can’t say anything he wants and still get paid. How you design the bag that you fumbled?

Kanye West has been DROPPED by both his new lawyer and his longtime talent agency after refusing to apologize for his despicable anti-Semitic remarks.

And y’all still gave him contracts, documentaries, endorsements, clothing deals, and millions that became billions.

FACT: Before Kanye West was “the face of Anti-Semitism,” he was one of the hip-hop faces of misogynoir, anti-Blackness, Trumpism, and slavery-denial.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

AECEE wrote

Make sure pay him what’s due . Their stock has dropped 4percent already . let them go sell their washed up Stan smiths

And where is he gonna sell his sneakers considering Adidas owns all of the designs and doesnt have a multi-billion dollar infrastructure? Adidas will be just fine.

I’m not sure about the ownerships of things but I’m sure ye will turn out just fine . Remember that it’s ideas that make money not the other way around

Ideas make money when you have infrastructure behind it. He can design all the new sneakers he wants, but without the ability to mass produce them to sell to consumers it’s just pieces of paper. No large company will even touch him now.

What I’m trying to figure out is where was this “let’s get Ye outta here” mission when he was saying slavery was a choice while wearing the MAGA hat? But paint him as a anti-Semite everything is in motion to stop him. It actually inadvertently exposed their hand.

of all the things that has been said about black people over the years, he said one little truth and everybody is crying. where is any of this outrage for black people?

Ig this is where we draw the line not with the racist and corrupt big business and politicians that have been doing a lot worse for centuries

