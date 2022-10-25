EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
Nigerians hails Peter Obi after he toured Abuja, Kogi and Taraba State in just one day.
The Governor of Taraba State sent his Official Car to pick Peter Obi on his visits to victims of flooding in Taraba. Note; He was in Abuja for a women’s conference and we hear HE Peter Obi is currently in Kogi State. All in One day!
The Governor of Taraba State sent his Official Car to pick Peter Obi on his visits to victims of flooding in Taraba. Note; He was in Abuja for a women’s conference and we hear HE Peter Obi is currently in Kogi State. All in One day! pic.twitter.com/y7al0B9C2h
— Amorda Media Magic (AMM NEWS..) (@ben_bisa) October 25, 2022
From Abuja to Taraba, from Taraba to Kogi this evening.
Show me any other presidential candidate with such level of empathy and energy if you can dare.
Peter Obi didn’t just throw his hat in the ring, he went 10 steps further by throwing his whole heart to serve Nigerians.
Is PeterObi 2 persons? Because I de see Abuja, Taraba and kogi how!!!!!.
Peter Obi is a spirit in human form.He’s resetting leadership to default mode. That’s why haters are lamenting.
God bless you sir and we Nigerians need you to help our sinking country.
Peter Obi is ready to work for Nigerians, I hope we make the right choice come 2023!!!.
2022-10-25 18:58:24