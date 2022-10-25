Samuel Ortom of Benue state officially withdraws his support for Atiku

I am just seeing on Channels tv now that Samuel Ortom has withdrawn support for Atiku Abubakar. If you remember some days back when PO visited him he said If he doesn’t work for Atiku he will work for Peter Obi . Obidients,Benue is in the bag guys☺️

Taraba also in the bag 🎒 pic.twitter.com/Co9slxsxqS — Christian C. Ozor (@ozor_cc) October 25, 2022

