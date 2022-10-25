Like Adidas Gap is removing Kanye’s Yeezy Gap collaboration from store.

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
BREAKING: Gap is removing Kanye’s Yeezy Gap collaboration from stores and products have been spotted on CLEARANCE .
Adidas has cut ties with Kanye West “The company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”
By now, it’s too late for @adidas to win. Kanye basically said he can spew anti-Semitic vile and Adidas won’t do anything. And Adidas literally did nothing. It’s been days. Any response now will clearly be in response to public pressure, and not because they resent anti-Semitism.
2022-10-25 18:57:02