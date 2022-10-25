EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
Benue is now totally for Peter Obi. Governor Samuel Ortom has officially withrawn his support for Atiku Abubakar.
The Governor accused Atiku of supporting Fulani terrorists.
It’s however reported that the Governor is now in support of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.
Governor Samuel Ortom and Stakeholders of Benue State have withdrawn their support for Atiku.
Ortom accused Atiku of taking sides with Miyetti Allah and also appointing PDP Presidential Campaign Team in Benue without his input.
2022-10-25 19:47:37