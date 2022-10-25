Ashton Carter Death : Former Defense Secretary has died unexpectedly at the age of 68
Former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has died unexpectedly at the age of 68, according to his family.
Carter served as secretary of defense under former Pres. Barack Obama.
Carter, who served during the final two years of the Obama administration, helped oversee the launch of a military strategy that would drive back the Islamic State military group in Syria and Iraq, and ultimately defeat the organization.
Ash Carter was a true public servant, a selfless leader, an innovator, and a very kind man. He always generously made time for me. And for so many other young leaders across the defense and veterans community. My deepest condolences to his family and staff.
Wesley Smith wrote
I got to know Ash Carter and his wife well while I was the Senior Ranking Chaplain in Casualty Affairs at Dover Air Force Base. He really cared about military troops and their families. He and his wife brought comfort and honor to so many. May he Rest in Peace. A truly good man.
