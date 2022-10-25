Ashton Carter Death : Former Defense Secretary has died unexpectedly at the age of 68



Former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has died unexpectedly at the age of 68, according to his family.

Carter served as secretary of defense under former Pres. Barack Obama.

Carter, who served during the final two years of the Obama administration, helped oversee the launch of a military strategy that would drive back the Islamic State military group in Syria and Iraq, and ultimately defeat the organization.

BREAKING: Former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has died unexpectedly at the age of 68, according to his family. Carter served as secretary of defense under former Pres. Barack Obama. https://t.co/coo1Brrew2 — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2022



Ash Carter was a true public servant, a selfless leader, an innovator, and a very kind man. He always generously made time for me. And for so many other young leaders across the defense and veterans community. My deepest condolences to his family and staff.