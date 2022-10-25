EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.

An Iranian man tagged the dirtiest man in the world has died , according to several media reports.

He died at the age of 60.



According to Iranian state TV, Amou Haji aka “The dirtiest man on the planet” has died aged 94. Amou went over 60 years without a bath or shower and lived in the desert on a diet of roadkill, puddled water and cigarettes. He died just weeks after his first wash in decades. According to Iranian state TV, Amou Haji aka “The dirtiest man on the planet” has died aged 94. Amou went over 60 years without a bath or shower and lived in the desert on a diet of roadkill, puddled water and cigarettes. He died just weeks after his first wash in decades. pic.twitter.com/k2zedGBd5z — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) October 25, 2022

