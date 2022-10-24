Republicans are queuing behind the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis to be the news leader of the republican party instead of the former president Donals Trump.

BREAKING: Donald Trump gets TERRIBLE news about his political future as a new poll reveals that 73% of Republicans trust Ron DeSantis to guide the future of the party while only 64% trust Trump do it. RT IF YOU’D NEVER TRUST EITHER OF THEM!

BREAKING: Donald Trump gets TERRIBLE news about his political future as a new poll reveals that 73% of Republicans trust Ron DeSantis to guide the future of the party while only 64% trust Trump do it. RT IF YOU’D NEVER TRUST EITHER OF THEM!

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.