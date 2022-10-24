Donald Trump gets TERRIBLE news about his political future as a new poll reveals that 73% of Republicans trust Ron DeSantis to guide the future of the party.

Posted on October 24, 2022

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.

Republicans are queuing behind the governor of Florida,  Ron DeSantis to be the news leader of the republican party instead of the former president Donals Trump.


BREAKING: Donald Trump gets TERRIBLE news about his political future as a new poll reveals that 73% of Republicans trust Ron DeSantis to guide the future of the party while only 64% trust Trump do it. RT IF YOU’D NEVER TRUST EITHER OF THEM!

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

2022-10-24 00:12:35

Post Views: 1

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: