Video : Two nurses shot at Dallas’ Methodist Hospital in North Oak Cliff.

The shooting and killing rampage continues in many parts of the United States as two nurses was shot at the Dallas’ Methodist Hospital in North Oak Cliff.
#BREAKING:
Two nurses have been shot at Dallas’ Methodist Hospital in North Oak Cliff.
Call came in at 11:13a.
One nurse is in critical condition; one in stable.
Suspect in custody, via @rlopezwfaa.
— Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 22, 2022
2022-10-22 16:39:14