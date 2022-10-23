Video : Tinubu in Kano yesterday , People’s shouting we are in hardship sai Atiku sai Atiku

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
Tinubu in Kano yesterday People’s shouting we are in hardship sai Atiku sai Atiku
This is the Kano Tinubu supporters say he will win. I’ve seen several videos of his convoy in different locations. Very disappointing outing.
Atiku or Kwankwaso enters Kano and there won’t be space for their convoy to move freely because of the crowd.
— Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 23, 2022
2022-10-23 11:01:23