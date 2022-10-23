Photos Peter Obi in Umueri, Anambra state one of the flood ravaged villages.

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING.
LP Presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi was in Umueri, Anambra state yesterday to visit flood victims.
Peter Obi in Umueri, Anambra state one of the flood ravaged villages after visiting #FloodVictimsInBayelsa same day. Somebody wake me up when the President of Lagos takes this kind of risk, ride in a canoe like this to visit flood Victims.
— PORT HARCOURT ORACLE🗽 (@De_Anointed1) October 22, 2022
2022-10-22 21:07:53