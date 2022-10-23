Hackers activists has successfully hacked the email system of the Iranian Nuclear plant.

#Hackers activists has successfully hacked the email system of the #Iran Nuclear plant and have started releasing emails and videos to confirm the breakthrough.

#BREAKING The Iranian hacktivist group @black_reward which said last night it had hacked the email system of Iran’s Nuclear Power Production and Development company, is releasing videos and documents related to Iran’s nuclear program. pic.twitter.com/gacu0k9d5l

#BREAKING The Iranian hacktivist group @black_reward which said last night it had hacked the email system of Iran's Nuclear Power Production and Development company, is releasing videos and documents related to Iran's nuclear program.

