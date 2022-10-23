EVERYDAY NIGERIA BRIEFING
The man who shot two people dead over drug related issues has been charged , according to the following statements posted on social media.
#BREAKING
DOUBLE MURDER CHARGES filed for Deonte Kelly; accused of shooting and killing 17-yr old Skyler Fox & 18 yr old Brandon Bacote-Byer in Pottstown, Montgomery county
Police say a marijuana drug deal went bad and Kelly shot both victims to death.
Police say a marijuana drug deal went bad and Kelly shot both victims to death. pic.twitter.com/kQIBoSntMm
— PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) October 22, 2022
