Boris Johnson now has the backing of 2,634 MPs to become the new Prime Minister.

Former British prime Minister Boris Johnson is set make a comeback as he bow have the backing of over two thousand MP’s to the new Prime Minister.



BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson now has the backing of 2,634 MPs. When asked how this is possible, as there are currently only 357 sitting Conservative MPs, a spokesman told reporters: “people just need to believe more”. BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson now has the backing of 2,634 MPs. When asked how this is possible, as there are currently only 357 sitting Conservative MPs, a spokesman told reporters: “people just need to believe more”. — getnorthern – “a discrace to Britain” – “shitbag” (@getnorthern) October 22, 2022

Caller on LBC just said Rishi Sunak is NOT British, Tory voters don’t see him as British, he doesn’t love Britain like Boris Johnson & that being Brown he doesn’t reflect Britain. Welcome to racist Tory Britain 👏🏽 Rishi Sunak was born in UK Boris Johnson was born in New York — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) October 22, 2022

Caller on LBC just said Rishi Sunak is NOT British, Tory voters don’t see him as British, he doesn’t love Britain like Boris Johnson & that being Brown he doesn’t reflect Britain. Welcome to racist Tory Britain.

Rishi Sunak was born in UK Boris Johnson was born in New York.

THREAD: Here’s a handy list of Tory MPs who said Boris Johnson had to go in July and are now saying he should be PM. It’s been quite the journey for some…

The papers should print every single resignation letter from every single MP who said Boris Johnson was not fit to run the country.

2022-10-22 15:55:27

