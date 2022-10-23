APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu donated N100 million Naira for the victims of Flooding in Kano State.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu went to Kano and donated 100 million naira to the flood Victims. But the question many Nigerians are asking is why didn’t he donate money to other states ravaged by flood in Nigeria?

UPDATE: APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT yesterday met with the with Kano Business Community, and donated N100 million Naira for the victims of Flooding in Kano State. #BAT2023 #RenewedHope2023 pic.twitter.com/blCQAHtDJq

UPDATE: APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT yesterday met with the with Kano Business Community, and donated N100 million Naira for the victims of Flooding in Kano State.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.