A total of 542 stranded Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) evacuated by the Federal Government arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport Abuja today.

The people evacuated from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates by the federal government has finally arrived in Nigeria.
A total of 542 stranded Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) evacuated by the Federal Government arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport Abuja on board the @MaxAirLtd Charted flight.
The plane touched down at 4:29 am today 23/10/2022.
— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) October 23, 2022
2022-10-23 07:36:29