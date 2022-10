31-yr-old footballer drowns while rescuing victims of boat mishap in Bayelsa .

This is heartbreaking news . A 13 year old good Samaritan died in Beyalsa state while trying to rescue victims of boat mishap.

Ernest Peremobowei, a 31-year-old footballer from Bayelsa State, has reportedly dr#wned while trying to rescue victims of a boat mi$hap in Yenagoa, the state capital. pic.twitter.com/L1P5IeCT51

Ernest Peremobowei, a 31-year-old footballer from Bayelsa State, has reportedly dr#wned while trying to rescue victims of a boat mi$hap in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.