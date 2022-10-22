

ATIKU IN EDO, PLEDGES TO RETURN NIGERIA TO PROSPERITY, UNITY, AND PEACE.

Pdp Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was in aedo State today for campaign.

The PDP Presidential campaign train berth in Benin City, the Edo State capital today, where they were received by a large turnout of party members, supporters and stakeholders,…

including decampees from other political parties. In welcoming the Presidential candidate and his entourage to Edo, the Governor of the State Godwin Obaseki, declared that PDP is Edo and Edo is the heartbeat of PDP, and assured that the state will not disappoint the founding…